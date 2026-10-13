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‘Oppositions Just Want To Take Over Power, They Are Not Telling Nigerians Truth’ – Wike

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said opposition politicians are not telling Nigerians the truth about President Bola Tinubu’s administration and only want power.
  • Wike spoke during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, warning against do-or-die politics and insisting Tinubu has done well in office.
  • He urged politicians in other parties to speak up for the truth and praise policies that help Nigeria, even if they are in opposition.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said opposition politicians are not telling Nigerians the truth about President Bola Tinubu’s administration and are only interested in taking power.

Naija News reports that Wike said this during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday.

While cautioning the opposition against playing ‘do-or-die’ politics, Wike insisted that President Tinubu has done well.

He said, “The time as come that not because you are in the opposition party and then you say the man who is in charge of the affairs of the country has done nothing just because of the sake that I’m in opposition, that is not fair.

“We have taken politics to a level that it must not be played that it’s all do-or-die affairs.

“For us, we think the president has done well, it’s just that the opposition wants to take over power.

“Whether you have done anything to the satisfaction of Nigerians, the opposition will say, ‘Look, the ruling party has not done anything. We want to take over power.’

“But the way the opposition is going now is a bit of a concern to us because they are not telling Nigerians the truth.

“Let those of us in other political parties say no this is not the truth, this is what is happening and that is what is going on.

“When you see something that will help your country, come out and say it, it doesn’t matter if you are in opposition or not.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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