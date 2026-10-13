Did I Not Support You Against My National Secretary? – Wike Tackles Uzodinma

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he went against his political ally, Sam Anyanwu, to support the re-election of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu, a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested against Uzodinma in the election.

Speaking on Tuesday during a media chat in Abuja, Wike said he dislikes dealing with people who are not straightforward and insisted that the Rainbow Coalition had come to stay.

He was reacting to his rift with the Imo State governor over the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike said: “When you see Hope Uzodinma, ask him, when he was going for a second term, did I support him or not?

“I supported Uzodinma against the PDP candidate who was my national secretary.

“Rainbow Coalition has come to stay, and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“I deal with people who are straightforward.”

Recall that the two politicians recently fell out following Uzodinma’s efforts to discourage All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from supporting the coalition formed by Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, Wike has defended the political coalition formed to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State Governor said the arrangement is meant to increase support for the president rather than weaken the All Progressives Congress (APC

Wike spoke during a media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, where he dismissed concerns that the Rainbow Coalition could create divisions within the ruling party or cause problems for APC governors.

The minister explained that the coalition was designed to bring together APC members and supporters of Tinubu from other political parties to work towards a common goal.

According to him, the president’s re-election should not be restricted to members of the APC, as people from different political backgrounds can also contribute to his chances of securing another term.

He said: “If you see that word, PBT/APC, it means those who are supporting the president who are not members of the party, together with the party, are working together to achieve that purpose.

“The major thing is Mr President. Whatever we are going to do, whoever has any idea or anything to contribute is to the success of Mr President. That is the whole thing.

“I don’t know what concerns there are. As far as I am concerned, there is no problem.”