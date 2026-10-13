‘I Said Obaseki Will Never Produce Successor, Even Though Ighodalo Was A Good Candidate’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has recalled his role in helping Senator Monday Okpebholo emerge as Governor of Edo State.

Naija News reports that Wike made the revelation on Monday in Abuja during a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders’ meeting.

Wike said he vowed never to let the then-outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, produce a successor, despite having a good candidate in the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

According to Wike, his Rainbow Coalition helped Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, in the election.

He said, “I said I would not allow Obaseki to produce a successor, even though the candidate was a very good candidate, a very good candidate who was the chairman of a bank.

“He came to see me more than three times, but I told him, ‘Listen, I know you are a good candidate, but for this election, I am sorry because this election is between us and the man who is bringing you, called Obaseki.

“‘Returning you would be like bringing him back, so I am sorry, you have to fail.’ And he failed.”

In other news, Okpeholo has vowed to arrest the contractor handling a section of the Benin-Abraka Road for allegedly abandoning the project after receiving payment from the immediate past administration.

Okpeholo made the threat while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas on Friday during his ongoing tour to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, the governor said the contractor is a friend of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said he had decided to address the road’s condition but was constrained by contractual agreements the previous administration entered into.

The governor explained that the road was awarded to two contractors, and one is currently making progress on its section, which he said is about 75 per cent complete.