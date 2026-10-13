 Skip to content
Politics

‘I Said Obaseki Will Never Produce Successor, Even Though Ighodalo Was A Good Candidate’ – Wike

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said his Rainbow Coalition helped APC’s Monday Okpebholo win Edo governorship, blocking outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from producing a successor.
  • Wike told Rainbow Coalition stakeholders in Abuja on Monday that PDP candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, met him more than three times, but he refused to back him.
  • Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, vowed to arrest a contractor on the Benin-Abraka Road project for alleged abandonment after payment under Obaseki’s administration.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has recalled his role in helping Senator Monday Okpebholo emerge as Governor of Edo State.

Naija News reports that Wike made the revelation on Monday in Abuja during a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders’ meeting.

Wike said he vowed never to let the then-outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, produce a successor, despite having a good candidate in the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

According to Wike, his Rainbow Coalition helped Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, in the election.

He said, “I said I would not allow Obaseki to produce a successor, even though the candidate was a very good candidate, a very good candidate who was the chairman of a bank.

“He came to see me more than three times, but I told him, ‘Listen, I know you are a good candidate, but for this election, I am sorry because this election is between us and the man who is bringing you, called Obaseki.

“‘Returning you would be like bringing him back, so I am sorry, you have to fail.’ And he failed.”

In other news, Okpeholo has vowed to arrest the contractor handling a section of the Benin-Abraka Road for allegedly abandoning the project after receiving payment from the immediate past administration.

Okpeholo made the threat while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas on Friday during his ongoing tour to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, the governor said the contractor is a friend of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said he had decided to address the road’s condition but was constrained by contractual agreements the previous administration entered into.

The governor explained that the road was awarded to two contractors, and one is currently making progress on its section, which he said is about 75 per cent complete.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.