 Skip to content
News

Wike Speaks On Relationship With Okpebholo

Published
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, denied any disagreement with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, saying they remain close and will keep working together.
  • Wike spoke on Saturday at the funeral Mass of late PDP ex-South-South vice-chairman, Dan Osi Orbih, held in Ogbona, Etsako Central LGA, Edo State.
  • Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, thanked Wike for supporting Orbih’s family and urged public office holders to serve others, as Bishop Gabriel Dunia preached on death.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied reports of a disagreement with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, saying they remain close and will continue working together.

Wike spoke on Saturday during the funeral Mass for a former South-South National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dan Osi Orbih, in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

“There is no problem between me and the governor; we are very close; we work together and we will continue to work together,” he said.

The minister dismissed suggestions of strained relations and commended Okpebholo for receiving Orbih’s remains and visiting the deceased’s residence in Benin City to pay his respects.

Reflecting on Orbih’s death, Wike said the sight of the casket made the loss of his close friend more difficult to confront.

He called for prayers for the bereaved family, saying they needed strength to endure the loss.

Okpebholo also thanked the minister for supporting Orbih’s family during the mourning period.

In his remarks, the governor appealed to Nigerians, especially public office holders, to serve others and use their positions to make a positive impact on society.

He said Orbih’s passing underscored life’s uncertainty and the need to make meaningful contributions while alive.

According to Okpebholo, neither wealth nor political office could alter the inevitability of death.

Delivering the homily, the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia, urged the congregation to reflect on mortality, stressing that titles, academic qualifications, social standing and achievements offered no exemption from death.

Political associates and other dignitaries attended the funeral to pay their last respects to Orbih.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.