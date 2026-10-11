Wike Speaks On Relationship With Okpebholo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied reports of a disagreement with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, saying they remain close and will continue working together.

Wike spoke on Saturday during the funeral Mass for a former South-South National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dan Osi Orbih, in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

“There is no problem between me and the governor; we are very close; we work together and we will continue to work together,” he said.

The minister dismissed suggestions of strained relations and commended Okpebholo for receiving Orbih’s remains and visiting the deceased’s residence in Benin City to pay his respects.

Reflecting on Orbih’s death, Wike said the sight of the casket made the loss of his close friend more difficult to confront.

He called for prayers for the bereaved family, saying they needed strength to endure the loss.

Okpebholo also thanked the minister for supporting Orbih’s family during the mourning period.

In his remarks, the governor appealed to Nigerians, especially public office holders, to serve others and use their positions to make a positive impact on society.

He said Orbih’s passing underscored life’s uncertainty and the need to make meaningful contributions while alive.

According to Okpebholo, neither wealth nor political office could alter the inevitability of death.

Delivering the homily, the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia, urged the congregation to reflect on mortality, stressing that titles, academic qualifications, social standing and achievements offered no exemption from death.

Political associates and other dignitaries attended the funeral to pay their last respects to Orbih.