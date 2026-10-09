Photos: ‘He Was A Brother’ – Okpebholo Receives Dan Orbih’s Remains

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Friday received the remains of Chief Dan Orbih, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and late chairman of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, at the Benin Airport.

Governor Okpebholo, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Umar Ikhilor, received the remains at about 9:55 a.m and later led family members, friends, political associates and government officials from the airport to his residence in Benin for the lying-in-state ceremony.

Speaking at the residence, Governor Okpebholo described Orbih’s death as a great loss to the people of Edo, saying the deceased was more than a political associate to him.

“He was a brother,” the governor said.

“At times like this, when the loss is difficult to bear, we can only turn to God for comfort and strength.

“I pray that God will give us all the courage and fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I also pray that God will protect the family, strengthen them during this difficult period and provide them with the grace to carry on,” he said.

In his tribute, the officiating priest, the Rev. Fr. Palmer Ikponmwosa described Orbih as a colossus of Edo politics, a master tactician, leader and kingmaker.

Political leaders at the residence also described the late politician as a man who spoke truth to power whenever the opportunity arose.

A PDP chieftain, Mr Pascal Ugbome, said Orbih showed Nigerians how to play opposition politics, making it beautiful, meaningful and productive.

Ugbome said Orbih was courageous enough to challenge even his closest friends when they occupied positions of authority and abused or misused the opportunities entrusted to them.

Also speaking, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, described Orbih as a generous and compassionate man who helped many people.

“I can only imagine how all those who benefited from his kindness must be feeling following his demise,” he said.

Dignitaries who attended the reception of the remains at the airport included Edo Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa; Edo APC Chairman Jarrett Tenebe; and former senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide.

Others were a former member of the House of Representatives, Samson Osaigie, and Edo APC Deputy Chairman Sylvester Aigboboh, among others.