Edo Govt Breaks Silence On Abduction Of 90-Year-Old Father Of ADC Candidate

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, has addressed the abduction of a 90-year-old nonagenarian, Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, who is the father of the Edo South Senatorial District candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen

Naija News understands that Iduoriyekemwen was abducted by suspected gunmen from his residence in Amagba, Benin City.

The incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

The development has sparked concern in the state, with suggestions in some quarters that the abduction could be politically motivated.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, Afegbua described it as “morally reprehensible,” while cautioning against linking the incident to politics without concrete evidence.

He stated that it was unfortunate that some persons had hastily accused the state government of being behind the abduction, stressing that such allegations could undermine ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the state.

“What could possibly be the motivation for anyone to abduct such a father and grandfather?” The commissioner added that Governor Monday Okpebholo had invested heavily in security infrastructure and had directed security agencies to work in synergy to secure the immediate release of Pa Iduoriyekemwen.

Afegbua also recalled that a special court established to prosecute kidnapping cases in the state recently sentenced four kidnappers to death, saying the latest incident was a disturbing development and a “huge slap in the face” of the government’s efforts to curb criminality.

The commissioner assured that the government remained committed to making Edo safe for residents, irrespective of their political affiliations, and appealed to anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of Pa Iduoriyekemwen to immediately provide it to the security agencies to facilitate his safe rescue.