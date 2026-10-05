You Do Not Have The Authority – ADC Demands Explanation From Zulum Over Viral ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Video

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has demanded an explanation from Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum over a viral video in which he allegedly ordered the arrest and detention of anyone found expressing the slogan “Tinubu Must Go.”

Naija News understands that, in the viral video, Zulum, speaking in Hausa, had allegedly ordered the arrest and detention of anyone caught expressing the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ slogan.

Reacting in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday, the Campaign Council said the reported directive was particularly troubling because Zulum had recently denied ordering the arrest of people wearing “Tinubu Must Go” T-shirts in the state.

The party said the governor should explain the video’s contents and reconcile them with his earlier denial.

They insisted that Nigerians deserved clarity over whether peaceful critics of President Bola Tinubu faced arrest simply for expressing their political views.

“A viral video now circulating, in which Governor Babagana Zulum speaks in Hausa and orders the arrest and detention of anyone caught expressing ‘Tinubu Must Go,’ raises grave questions about his respect for citizens’ democratic rights.

“He must explain the fresh video and reconcile its contents with that denial. Nigerians deserve clarity, not contradictory messages about whether peaceful critics will be arrested,” the statement read.

The ADC PCC argued that peaceful political expression was protected under democratic principles, insisting that a political slogan, T-shirt or call for a president to leave office did not, in itself, constitute a criminal offence.

“No governor has the authority to criminalise peaceful political opinion. A slogan, a T-shirt or a call for a president to leave office is not, by itself, a crime,” the council said.

It warned against using alleged offences unrelated to political expression to suppress dissent.

“If the authorities have credible evidence of a separate offence, they should present it in court and allow due process to take its course. They must not use other allegations as a cover to punish citizens for their political views,” Shaibu said.

The council urged Zulum to withdraw any directive targeting peaceful protesters and publicly guarantee that no one would be arrested solely for opposing President Tinubu.

“We call on Governor Zulum to withdraw any directive targeting peaceful protesters and to guarantee that no one will be arrested solely for expressing opposition to President Tinubu,” the statement said.