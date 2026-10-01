Drama As ADC Lagos Guber Candidate, Rhodes-Vivour Responds To Yoruba Question

Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, stirred an uproar at the 2026 Independence Day edition of The Platform after attempting to answer a question about preserving the Yoruba language and culture in English.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred during the event’s question-and-answer session, after a participant asked Rhodes-Vivour what he would do to preserve Yoruba culture, tradition, and language if elected governor of Lagos State.

The participant referenced Rhodes-Vivour’s recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, on Channels Television, and argued that Yoruba children in Lagos were increasingly unable to speak their indigenous language.

He also cited China and India as examples of countries where children maintain their indigenous languages, while expressing concern that many children in Lagos could not speak Yoruba.

The participant asked, “Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, I have two questions for you. I watched your recent interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV, where you spoke about the Yoruba culture, tradition, and language. You know Lagos is Yorubaland. Now, what would you do to preserve our culture, tradition and language?”

However, Rhodes-Vivour responded in English, which sparked a rowdy session among some audience members who protested, insisting that the ADC candidate should answer the question in Yoruba.

Rhodes-Vivour affirmed the importance of preserving the language as a carrier of culture and heritage, but noted that his responsibility as a governorship candidate was to focus on governance.

He also criticised the state’s education system, alleging that pupils had been punished for speaking Yoruba in school, adding that the question should be directed to representatives of the Lagos State Government who were present at the event.

He said, “Let me start by saying this is Lagos; Lagos is Yorubaland. No doubt about it. Language is important, language carries the culture and heritage of our people.

“Today, we’ve had 20-something years of the APC governance but till now, if you speak Yoruba in primary schools or secondary school, they will say it is vernacular and they beat and punish you.

“I hope some of those questions would be directed at Lagos State Government representatives that are here.”