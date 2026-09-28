2027 Election: ‘Nigeria Cannot Afford Uncertainty Over Who Is In Charge’ – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will provide a physically present and responsive presidency if elected in the 2027 presidential election.

The council said Nigerians needed a president who would be available to take charge and respond to serious national challenges, rather than one whose absence could create uncertainty over the direction of government.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this on Monday in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Atiku Unity Movement (AUM), led by its leader, Hon. Francis Eburuwe, Naija News reports.

Ologbondiyan said Atiku had consistently shown an understanding of Nigeria’s economic and social challenges and had proposed policies aimed at addressing them.

“The country needs a President who understands the challenges confronting Nigerians and is physically available to respond to the demands of governance,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the experience of the past three years had reinforced the need for a presidency that was accessible, responsive and able to take timely decisions in the national interest.

“Nigeria cannot afford a situation in which there is uncertainty over who is effectively directing the affairs of government at critical moments. The country requires firm and focused leadership,” he said.

He recalled that during the 2023 presidential campaign, Atiku had advocated a phased withdrawal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the process should not place excessive pressure on Nigerians.

According to Ologbondiyan, Atiku’s governance agenda would focus on addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, improving the welfare of citizens and restoring confidence in public institutions.

He added that Atiku’s recent economic proposals were aimed at reducing the impact of rising energy and living costs.

One of the proposals is a production-based intervention for petroleum products refined in Nigeria, subject to a fixed spending limit, approval by the National Assembly and independent audits.

Earlier, the leader of the Atiku Unity Movement, Francis Eburuwe, expressed the group’s commitment to Atiku’s presidential bid.

Eburuwe said the movement would mobilize Nigerians around what he described as the need for a change in the country’s political direction.

He said the group would take Atiku’s message to Nigerians across the country, expressing confidence that an Atiku administration would address the nation’s challenges and improve citizens’ welfare.

Eburuwe pledged the movement’s support for the ADC presidential campaign and urged members to remain committed to grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2027 general elections.