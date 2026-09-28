Why I Could Not Work With Atiku – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had always wanted them to work together.

Naija News reports that Lawal, during an interview with JKD Media, attributed his inability to work with Atiku to engagement with the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Babachir Lawal, he could not work with Atiku because he is not a man of divided loyalty.

He said, “Seeing me here I wanted to work with him, Atiku. The reason that I could not work with you before was because I was working with Buhari and I’m not a man with divided loyalty. Now my Oga has finished and returned to Daura, I can work with you.

“We can United the Igbos but can you unite the North to do bloc votes? I said I can because of Atiku and I came here.

“I called some people like Tambuwal, Tambuwal, and three other people on the need to unite the North.

“I said whichever candidate we decide to support we will give him bloc votes, we did two, three meetings and we agreed that we should expand because five people can’t do this job, we increased to five per state, later it became so popular and we were doing hundred per states.”