Nigeria Not France Needs Your Housekeeping – Atiku’s Camp Tackles Tinubu

The camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is doing housekeeping duties in France.

Naija News reports that Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, made the claim in a statement on 𝕏.

He slammed the presidency over Tinubu’s prolonged absence, questioning why he remains abroad beyond the three-week vacation announced by the Presidency on August 30.

Ibe said the question is not whether Tinubu is hale and hearty, but why he has refused to leave France.

He wrote, “When that period expired, the Presidency said the vacation had been extended by a few days and that he would return at the weekend.

“Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, who hosted Tinubu at the Élysée Palace, travelled to New York for UNGA and returned while Tinubu remained in France on housekeeping duties. Nigeria, not France, needs your housekeeping.

“The Presidency should publish Tinubu’s substantive engagements and their outcomes. Nigerians can then judge whether this prolonged absence is justified.

“Calling it a “working vacation” is not enough. Nigerians deserve to know what official business requires his continued stay and what tangible benefits have resulted.”