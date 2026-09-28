‘Only Tinubu, Aregbesola Can Forgive Each Other’ – Adeyeye

Former Osun Central Senator, Olusola Adeyeye, said only President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, can resolve the lingering differences between them.

Naija News reports that Adeyeye made the submission while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he was asked whether anyone could reconcile the two political figures.

“I don’t know; only God knows. When things get to be like this, only the two of them can forgive each other,” he said.

Adeyeye, who serves as the South-West Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, said he would welcome a reconciliation between Tinubu and Aregbesola, particularly because of its potential implications for the party.

The former senator said he preferred the APC to unite its political forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“My wish would be for my party and for the president, because I want the president to win, and if he must, we must bring everybody together,” Adeyeye stated.

He acknowledged, however, that Aregbesola’s current affiliation with the opposition African Democratic Congress could complicate efforts to bring the two politicians together.

According to Adeyeye, Aregbesola’s decision to remain with the ADC could make it difficult for him to return to the APC without disappointing his supporters.

“It won’t look good to his admirers, especially those who follow him to that party,” he said.

Adeyeye also expressed confidence in the APC’s prospects in the South-West in 2027, saying party unity would be important to its performance in the region.

He further stated, “I make bold: anyone from any party who thinks the next election will be easy for it is suffering self-delusion. We in the APC, we work very hard to win, and I want to assure you that we will win.

“I also want to assure you. We will win big. I care that we win the South-West, and we’re going to shock everybody.”

The former senator dismissed suggestions that Aregbesola’s association with the ADC represented a major threat to the APC in Osun State.

He questioned the ADC’s performance in the August 15, 2026 governorship election, particularly in Ilesa and Osun Central, while noting that Aregbesola himself did not contest the election.

“How did the ADC perform, even in Ilesa? How did Aregbesola perform in Osun Central, where I come from?” he asked.

Adeyeye, however, acknowledged Aregbesola’s personal popularity in Osun, saying the former governor would remain a formidable opponent if he were contesting an election directly.

He added, “If Aregbesola is the candidate, it’s a different matter.

“The truth is he’s still a magnificent person, much loved. If he were a candidate, believe you me, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun.

“When he’s not the candidate, he must not deceive himself into thinking that he can automatically transfer the affection he has for him to another person.”