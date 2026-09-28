Aggrieved APC Govs Meet Tinubu Over Campaign Council

Fresh concerns over the composition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election have reportedly triggered further engagements between some APC governors and President Bola Tinubu.

The development comes weeks after the party unveiled its 223-member campaign council, with President Tinubu as chairman, Vice President Kashim Shettima as vice-chairman and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as Director-General.

Sources familiar with the development, who spoke with Daily Sun, said some governors dissatisfied with their roles or their omission from the campaign structure had separately sought meetings with the President while he was in Europe.

According to the sources, the governors raised concerns about the organisation of campaign structures in their respective states and the roles assigned to them in the presidential campaign.

The development is said to have frustrated some governors, who believe the issues should be addressed collectively rather than through individual meetings.

The governors are reportedly considering another meeting with Tinubu to press for adjustments to the campaign structure and address concerns over grassroots coordination.

Their concerns follow an earlier meeting between the President and APC governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on August 27, shortly after the campaign council was unveiled.

The meeting was part of consultations aimed at resolving disagreements surrounding the campaign council. The Presidency subsequently said the list was not necessarily final and that adjustments could be made where necessary.

Beyond the campaign council, governors are also expected to raise concerns over political activities involving a cross-party coalition that some APC members believe could affect the party’s structures in some states.

The two issues have increasingly featured in discussions among party stakeholders, with some governors concerned about maintaining control of their political structures ahead of the 2027 elections.