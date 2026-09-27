Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Health Condition

The presidency has dismissed speculations about President Bola Tinubu’s health while on a working vacation in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Sunday said Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Onanuga stated that Tinubu has been on working vacation and does not need to be physically present in Abuja to do his work.

According to him, Tinubu has been meeting investors in France, most recently facilitating a $7 billion deep-sea port in Ogun Waterside, an initiative of the Ogun State Government.

The presidency also pointed out that Tinubu is not the only African leader who was not in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement read, “Nigeria’s President is hale and hearty. He has been on a working vacation, which he is perfectly entitled to. In this digital age, he does not need to be physically present in Abuja to do the work for which he was elected in 2023.

“Two other important African leaders were not in New York for the UNGA: South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Ramaphosa booked himself off public engagements. Johannesburg and Pretoria made no uproar over Ramaphosa’s absence at UNGA. And Egypt did not erupt that Sisi did not go to New York. The Nigerian President announced he was taking his annual vacation and delegated attendance to his able and dependable Vice President.

“Yet Peter Obi pretends to be unaware of President Tinubu’s whereabouts and asks the puerile question his followers are asking on X.

“President Tinubu will return home this week to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary and honour MKO Abiola, the martyr of the democracy we enjoy today, by attending the premiere of a movie in MKO’s memory in Lagos.”