Tinubu To Mark Independence Day In Lagos, Plans Nationwide Broadcast

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, September 29, after a four week working vacation in Europe.

According to Presidency sources, barring a last-minute change in schedule, Tinubu will arrive Lagos, where he is expected to participate in activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary before returning to Abuja next weekend.

The President had earlier been expected to return to Abuja at the weekend before the reported change of his itinerary.

Speaking to Vanguard, sources said the President would arrive through the presidential wing of the Mural Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, where he would be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu is expected to remain in Lagos through Thursday, October 1st, when he will deliver an Independent Day broadcast to Nigerians.

The Federal Government had announced that the President’s Independence Day broadcast will form part of the activities for the 66th anniversary, with other events including a public lecture scheduled for September 30.

Tinubu’s decision to spend the anniversary period in Lagos would make it the second consecutive year that he would observe Nigeria’s Independence Day in the commercial capital.

Last year, the President also marked the anniversary in Lagos amid heightened security concerns following the emergence of allegations of a planned military coup.

The Federal Government subsequently cancelled the Independence Day parade scheduled for October 1, 2025.

Military officers and civilian collaborators linked to the alleged plot to overthrow the government are facing trial while still in detention.