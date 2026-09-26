‘Tinubu Has Never Visited Communities Attacked By Terrorists’ – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential election and support its candidate, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Naija News reports that the party made the demand in a statement on Friday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf.

The APM alleged that Tinubu’s administration had failed to provide what it described as effective leadership, while criticising the President’s absence from the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented Nigeria.

Yusuf alleged that Tinubu had abdicated his official duties to family members, aides and other unelected individuals.

The party also faulted the President for not personally attending the UNGA, arguing that his absence affected Nigeria’s representation at the international gathering.

The statement said, “Mr President’s repeated absence at meetings of world leaders, particularly the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), also underscores his inability to effectively represent, propagate and drive Nigeria’s interest at the global level where he was expected to engage in high-level diplomatic discussions on matters affecting our nation.”

The APM also questioned Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, alleging that he had not personally visited communities affected by attacks or met victims and grieving families.

The party said, “President Tinubu has never, as Commander-in-Chief, demonstrated the commitment and capacity to lead from the front on matters of security.”

The APM made the claims about insecurity and the number of deaths, and the statement did not independently establish them.

Yusuf also criticised the administration’s economic policies, including the removal of the petrol subsidy, tax reforms and borrowing.

He alleged that the policies had contributed to economic hardship, business closures and increased migration of young Nigerians.

“More frightening is that the future of over 250 million Nigerians has been mortgaged to foreign interests by the Tinubu administration’s reckless borrowings, which has pushed our nation’s debt burden to a scary N159.28 trillion, with nothing on the ground to show,” he said.

Yusuf further claimed that more than 3.7 million Nigerian youths and professionals had left the country under what is popularly known as the Japa phenomenon.

The party said Nigeria required a leader who would be present, accessible and fully engaged in governance.

It described Makinde as an alternative ahead of the 2027 election and pointed to his record as Oyo State governor.

“This is why Nigerians are increasingly rallying around APM’s presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, a younger, energetic and experienced leader who is not only holding a record of sterling performance as governor of Oyo State but also the blueprint to reset Nigeria,” Yusuf said.

Makinde formally emerged as the APM’s presidential candidate in May 2026 and has since commenced his campaign activities ahead of the 2027 election.

The party therefore urged Tinubu to reconsider his intention to seek another term and support Makinde.

“The APM again urges President Tinubu to reconsider his intention to seek another term, withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and be patriotic by supporting Engr. Makinde in the overall interest of the nation,” Yusuf added.