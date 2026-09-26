Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 26th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 26th September, 2026.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce any court judgment convicting its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of corruption.

Naija News reports that the council made the demand in response to a statement by APC spokesman, Felix Morka, who, in a statement on Thursday, declared Atiku unfit for Nigeria’s presidency over alleged past cases of corruption.

In a counter-statement on Friday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Campaign Council and Atiku’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, described Morka’s remarks as a “grubby attempt to conduct a trial by insult.”

Shaibu said the APC spokesman’s allegations did not address the concerns of Nigerians over the rising cost of food, fuel, transportation and electricity.

Shaibu accused Morka of reducing the issue to the treatment of allegations against Atiku as established facts.

The ADC council also criticised Morka’s warning that Atiku should be kept away from the national treasury, citing allegations and legal proceedings involving President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

Shaibu referred to a US federal court affidavit concerning an investigation into narcotics trafficking and financial transactions involving several individuals whose names, he said, appeared in records connected to Tinubu.

He cited transactions involving Tinubu and Adegboyega Mueez Akande, alleging that Akande introduced Tinubu to First Heritage Bank and that $80,000 was subsequently transferred through a transaction linked to Akande.2

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to give his administration more time to complete what he described as the work of correcting mistakes and missed opportunities from previous administrations.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the appeal through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The President, through Abbas, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying peace and development would return to the country.

The President said his administration was focused on addressing what he described as the cumulative mistakes and missed opportunities of previous governments.

Tinubu also said Nigeria was moving in the right direction and that the sacrifices made by citizens would eventually lead to a better country.

Speaking on the significance of the 66th Independence Anniversary, Tinubu described Nigeria as a country that had reached maturity after 66 years of independence.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to set up and lead campaign teams for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid in the FCT and Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing Phase Two construction of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualization project in Chikuku, Abuja.

The minister said he would personally head the campaign structure in the nation’s capital and his home state, Rivers, as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He said political parties were already reorganizing ahead of the election, adding that supporters of Tinubu from different political platforms had also begun preparing their campaign structures.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has alleged that President Bola Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to cabals, family members, principal aides and other unelected persons.

Naija News reports that APM, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, accused Tinubu of lacking the capacity to provide effective leadership, insisting the country needs a more energetic, hands-on leader ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party said the alleged leadership vacuum was reflected in the administration’s handling of insecurity, the economy and Nigeria’s international engagements.

The APM also criticised Tinubu’s absence from some international engagements, particularly the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), arguing that it weakened Nigeria’s representation at a time the country needed high-level diplomatic engagement.

APM also tackled Tinubu on insecurity, questioning his direct engagement with communities affected by terrorism, kidnapping and banditry, as well as with victims and grieving families.

The APM claimed that more than 600,000 Nigerians had been killed and many others abducted by terrorist elements in the last three years.

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has rejected calls for the return of fuel subsidy, saying government support should be focused on production rather than fuel consumption.

Otti stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Friday while speaking on the economic effects of the subsidy removal and his position on the policy.

The governor said he had opposed fuel subsidy for years, arguing that subsidizing consumption encouraged waste and placed a burden on government finances.

Otti said he had written in support of removing fuel subsidy during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the global demand for crude oil dropped sharply.

According to him, the situation at the time created an opportunity for Nigeria to end the subsidy regime.

He also argued that consumers were more likely to use fuel carelessly when they did not bear its full cost.

Otti further described the subsidy system as prone to abuse, calling it a scam.

He explained that people would have less reason to control their fuel consumption when part of the cost was being paid by the government.

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure before power returns to the North in 2031.

Sani said the arrangement would be fair to the country, while noting that rotational presidency between the North and South is not provided for in the Nigerian Constitution.

He made the remarks while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he also maintained that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has the constitutional right to contest the 2027 presidential election, Naija News reports.

The former lawmaker said political parties should consider fielding Southern candidates in the 2027 presidential election.

He mentioned Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Rotimi Amaechi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as examples of Southern politicians who could represent their respective parties.

Sani had also previously called for the 2027 contest to be limited to Southern candidates, arguing that the South should complete its eight years before power returns to the North.

Sani acknowledged that the principle of rotational presidency is not contained in the Constitution.

However, he argued that political considerations around fairness, equity and national unity should also be taken into account.

He argued that political power should not be dominated by one part of the country simply because of its population or electoral strength.

Sani also referred to the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023 as part of the basis for his argument.

He said the South did not mount a serious challenge to Buhari’s presidency during his time in office.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has raised concerns over the alleged continuous diversion of public funds by some government officials.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja during an event organized to celebrate the 80th birthday of Kanu Agabi, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The EFCC chairman said the commission receives more than 20,000 petitions concerning alleged public corruption every year, describing the volume and nature of the cases as disturbing.

According to him, some public officials allegedly divert government resources while holding office, with some cases involving large amounts of money and properties.

Olukoyede said investigations by the EFCC had uncovered cases where individuals entered public service with relatively small amounts in their bank accounts but were later linked to millions of dollars and naira after spending only a few years in office.

Nigerian singer and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) signee Logos Olori has said singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has a relentless drive that contradicts his wealthy background.

Naija News reports that Olori, speaking in a recent episode of the Wahala Podcast, expressed admiration for Davido’s dedication to music.

He claimed that Davido makes music for fun, not necessarily for financial gain.

According to Olori, competition within the music industry also drives Davido to work harder.

He said, “Davido works like he doesn’t have money. I feel like the competition drives him. He is very passionate. I don’t think he needs music money; he just does it for fun.”

Olori also revealed that Davido signed him to his record label after he wrote his hit song, ‘Unavailable’, for him.

He added that he was living comfortably in Dubai before he decided to move to Nigeria to pursue music full time.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo earlier today, September 25.

Madagascar took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Emmanuel Kari converted Rayan Ponti’s assist. Nigeria responded in first-half stoppage time, with George Ilenikhena finishing from Alex Iwobi’s assist to restore parity before the break.

The Super Eagles continued to press after the restart and completed the comeback in the 65th minute. Moses Usor, who had replaced Samuel Chukwueze four minutes earlier, headed home from Semi Ajayi’s assist to give Nigeria the lead.

Éric Chelle made further changes as Taiwo Awoniyi and Tolu Arokodare replaced Ilenikhena and Ademola Lookman in the 69th minute. Benjamin Osayi-Samuel later replaced Ola Aina as Nigeria protected their advantage.

Nigeria dominated the match statistically, recording 22 shots compared with Madagascar’s four. The Super Eagles also had 54.6 per cent possession and 34 touches in the visitors’ penalty area, while Madagascar managed six. JoinDiaspora Networks

The victory gives the Super Eagles three points from their opening Group L fixture. Guinea-Bissau also have three points after beating Tanzania 2-0, while Madagascar remain without a point.

Nigeria will travel to Bissau for their second Group L qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29. The match at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, has named Atletico Madrid defender, Cristian Romero, as the new national team captain as Argentina moves on from Lionel Messi.

Scaloni said Romero was already third captain behind Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi, and listed Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez as armband options.

Romero has captained Argentina three times, while Messi is expected to make his final appearance against Benin on October 6 at Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has handed Cristian Romero the national team captaincy as the country begins life without long-time skipper Lionel Messi.

Scaloni confirmed the Atletico Madrid defender as the new captain while speaking about Argentina’s leadership structure ahead of the team’s upcoming international matches.

“The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi),” Scaloni said, according to TYC Sports.

The coach also listed Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez among players who could wear the armband.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.