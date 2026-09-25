Tinubu Has Abdicated Official Duties To Cabals, Unelected Persons – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has alleged that President Bola Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to cabals, family members, principal aides and other unelected persons.

Naija News reports that APM, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, accused Tinubu of lacking the capacity to provide effective leadership, insisting the country needs a more energetic, hands-on leader ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party said the alleged leadership vacuum was reflected in the administration’s handling of insecurity, the economy and Nigeria’s international engagements.

The APM also criticised Tinubu’s absence from some international engagements, particularly the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), arguing that it weakened Nigeria’s representation at a time the country needed high-level diplomatic engagement.

The party said, “President Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to a cabal comprising of family members, principal aides and other unelected persons who have seized control of the administration.

“Mr. President’s repeated absence at meetings of world leaders, particularly, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) also underscores his inability to effectively represent, propagate and drive Nigeria’s interest at the global level.”

APM also tackled Tinubu on insecurity, questioning his direct engagement with communities affected by terrorism, kidnapping and banditry, as well as with victims and grieving families.

The APM claimed that more than 600,000 Nigerians had been killed and many others abducted by terrorist elements in the last three years.

The party added, “Is it not absurd that President Tinubu has never visited any of the communities being ravaged by terrorists, kidnappers and bandits? Is it not equally absurd that President Tinubu has never directly met with grieving families and victims?”