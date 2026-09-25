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Tinubu Has Abdicated Official Duties To Cabals, Unelected Persons – APM

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • The Allied Peoples Movement accused President Bola Tinubu of abdicating official duties to cabals, family members, principal aides and other unelected persons controlling government.
  • In a Friday statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, APM said Tinubu lacks capacity for hands-on leadership ahead of the 2027 election.
  • APM criticised Tinubu’s absence from the UN General Assembly and claimed over 600,000 Nigerians were killed in the last three years, urging more direct engagement on insecurity.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has alleged that President Bola Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to cabals, family members, principal aides and other unelected persons.

Naija News reports that APM, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, accused Tinubu of lacking the capacity to provide effective leadership, insisting the country needs a more energetic, hands-on leader ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party said the alleged leadership vacuum was reflected in the administration’s handling of insecurity, the economy and Nigeria’s international engagements.

The APM also criticised Tinubu’s absence from some international engagements, particularly the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), arguing that it weakened Nigeria’s representation at a time the country needed high-level diplomatic engagement.

The party said, “President Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to a cabal comprising of family members, principal aides and other unelected persons who have seized control of the administration.

“Mr. President’s repeated absence at meetings of world leaders, particularly, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) also underscores his inability to effectively represent, propagate and drive Nigeria’s interest at the global level.”

APM also tackled Tinubu on insecurity, questioning his direct engagement with communities affected by terrorism, kidnapping and banditry, as well as with victims and grieving families.

The APM claimed that more than 600,000 Nigerians had been killed and many others abducted by terrorist elements in the last three years.

The party added, “Is it not absurd that President Tinubu has never visited any of the communities being ravaged by terrorists, kidnappers and bandits? Is it not equally absurd that President Tinubu has never directly met with grieving families and victims?” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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