2027: Wike To Lead Campaign Team For Tinubu’s Re-election 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to set up and lead campaign teams for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid in the FCT and Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing Phase Two construction of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualization project in Chikuku, Abuja.

The minister said he would personally head the campaign structure in the nation’s capital and his home state, Rivers, as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He said political parties were already reorganizing ahead of the election, adding that supporters of Tinubu from different political platforms had also begun preparing their campaign structures.

He said: “The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I believe, is putting itself together for an aggressive campaign. For us who are supporting Mr President from different political platforms, we have put our machinery ready to fully kickstart. Very soon, I will inaugurate the campaign team for Tinubu in the FCT and Rivers State, which I will lead. All elements of the APC are ready, Mr President is ready, we are ready and you can see the enthusiasm.

“People are happy, and I don’t know who will contest against Mr President as far as this election is concerned. This is governance, and this is what people expect. It will translate directly into actual votes. It is very obvious. Nobody will be able to claim rigging in the FCT. The ‘rigging’ is the projects we are delivering, making the people happy.

“This is my first time getting to this side of the road, and I can see how highly populated this area is. You can imagine the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of the people. That is why we say the essence of governance is to make people happy. When the people are happy, those in authority are happy.”