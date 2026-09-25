Tinubu Ends Working Vacation, Returns To Lagos Sunday – Source

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Sunday after a working vacation in Europe.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu left Nigeria for London on August 30, on a three-week working vacation as part of his annual leave.

He subsequently travelled to Paris, France, after spending about a week in the United Kingdom.

On September 21, the presidency announced that Tinubu had extended his stay abroad by a few days and would return to Nigeria at the weekend.

Tinubu’s absence has since sparked outrage among political elites and a constitutional debate, with questions raised about the implications of the president remaining outside the country for more than 21 days without publicly transferring presidential powers to Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The presidency said the commander-in-chief had remained in touch with officials at home and continued to direct government affairs while abroad.

However, sources familiar with Tinubu’s itinerary told TheCable on Friday that Tinubu is expected to return to Lagos and would stay there for up to a week before heading to Abuja.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to set up and lead campaign teams for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid in the FCT and Rivers State.

Wike made this known on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing Phase Two construction of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualization project in Chikuku, Abuja.

The minister said he would personally head the campaign structure in the nation’s capital and his home state, Rivers, as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He said political parties were already reorganizing ahead of the election, adding that supporters of Tinubu from different political platforms had also begun preparing their campaign structures.