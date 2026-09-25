Why I Will Never Abuse President Tinubu – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, has said he would never abuse President Bola Tinubu because he respects him and the office he holds.

According to Obi, political disagreements should focus on policies and performance, not personal attacks.

Naija News reports that Obi, who spoke on Friday at the 2026 All Nigeria Editors’ Conference in Enugu, held under the theme, “The Ballot, the Media and the Task of Keeping Democracy Alive,” added that the respect extends to all public office holders.

“I cannot abuse any governor. I cannot abuse anybody in government. I don’t need to abuse people even in federal government. I’ve never abused anybody. Who has seen me calling President Tinubu’s name? Never! I will not do that. He’s the President of the country, he has all my respect,” the NDC candidate said.

Obi, however, insisted that respect for public office holders should not prevent citizens and the media from questioning their decisions and performance.

“But I can argue on other issues, whether you’re doing well, or you’re not doing the right thing. That is allowed,” he said.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged political office holders to be examples of good virtues to wider society, stressing that they influence members of the public.

He added that politicians should be ready to have their records, statements and qualifications subjected to scrutiny.

“We must, because the leader… the character and behavior of the leader exemplifies the value of the society. And the leader must live it,” he said.