Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has alleged that former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is working with the opposition to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Galadima made this known on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, expressing confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would win the election if it is free and fair.

According to Galadima, Fayemi, along with seven others, are working against President Tinubu’s re-election bid, stressing that they are making progress.

He said, “I also want to say publicly that I am one of the group of opposition candidates, seven of us, under the coordination of Governor Fayemi Kayode, working on that, and we are making progress.”

Asked what they were working on, the NDC chieftain said outright, “To defeat Tinubu.”

Sharing the clip of the interview via his 𝕏 handle, the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, said he would not believe the claim.

He wrote: “I will choose not to believe this except Dr Kayode Fayemi fails to refute it today.”

Meanwhile, popular businessman, Isaac Fayose, recently alleged that five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are secretly supporting the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Popular businessman, Isaac Fayose, has alleged that five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are secretly supporting the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.