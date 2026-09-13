2027: Fayemi Urges Catholics To Join Politics, Warns Against ‘Dirty Game’ Mentality

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerian Catholics to participate in the country’s electoral process.

He warned that abandoning politics because of the perception that it is a “dirty game” may create opportunities for individuals with questionable values to assume positions of authority

Naija News reports that Fayemi spoke at the plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBC), at Our Lady and St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke-Gada, Ede, Osun State.

Speaking on the theme, “Faith in Action: Empowering the Catholic Laity for Active Political Participation Ahead of the 2027 General Elections,” the former governor said Christians have a responsibility to bring their values into public life and help promote justice, accountability and the common good.

Fayemi said political participation should go beyond voting to include contesting elections, joining political parties, monitoring electoral processes, educating voters and holding elected officials accountable.

“Public office is too serious to be left to people who have no fear of God. When serious Catholics committed to the ideals of social justice and the common good turn away from politics, we open the door for unprincipled opportunists to take power,” he said.

The former governor urged Catholics to approach the 2027 elections without allowing ethnicity, religion, personal financial interests, political patronage or blind loyalty to political parties to determine their choices.

He advised voters to assess candidates and political programmes based on their commitment to human dignity, justice, peace, security, development and the common good.

Fayemi also urged eligible Catholics to register to vote, collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in voter education, election monitoring and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions.

He said the Catholic Church should make political formation a priority, arguing that encouraging members to participate in politics without adequately preparing them for public service would be insufficient.