Photos: Osinbajo, Fashola, Other Top Dignitaries Attend Kemi Adeosun’s Husband’s Burial

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, ex-governors, Babatunde Fashola (Lagos) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and other top dignitaries from Nigeria’s political sphere were present at the church service dedicated to the husband of former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Anthony.

Naija News recalls that the Adeosun family announced Anthony’s death in a statement, saying he passed away on August 5 after a life devoted to God, his family and service to others.

The deceased is survived by his wife, Kemi, his children, and his siblings, including Adewale Adeosun, the founder of Kuramo Capital, among others.

The burial service was held on Thursday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Trinity Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Those present at the service include Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi; ex-President, African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina; Executive Chairman, Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji, among others.

After the service was concluded, the family proceeded to the private burial for the deceased.

See photos from the burial.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to Kemi Adeosun over the loss of her husband.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the outpouring of testimonies on the life and good works of Mr Adeosun, particularly his dedication to supporting the less privileged, described him as a devout Christian whose commitment to charitable causes had touched many lives.

President Tinubu also prayed that God would grant the former minister and the Adeosun family strength and comfort during this difficult period, and grant the deceased eternal rest.