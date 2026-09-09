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Thugs For Thugs, Fire For Fire – Isaac Fayose Blasts Peter Obi Over Benue Attack

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By Justina Otio
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Isaac Fayose and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi
Isaac Fayose and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Businessman, Isaac Fayose, blasted NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after suspected thugs attacked Obi’s convoy during a visit to Benue State.
  • In a video on his verified Facebook page, Fayose said Obi’s gentleman nature may cost him the Presidency and urged a more confrontational approach for 2027.
  • Fayose criticised Obi for leaving Benue for Plateau without completing his planned visit to Internally Displaced Persons, warning other governors may target him too.

Businessman Isaac Fayose has berated the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over the handling of the Benue State incident.

Naija News reports that suspected thugs had attacked Obi’s convoy during a visit to Benue State to sympathise with a community that recently lost residents.

Reacting to the development, in a video on his verified Facebook page, Fayose said Obi’s gentleman’s nature may cost him the Presidency.

He criticised Obi for leaving Benue for Plateau after the incident without accomplishing his humanitarian visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Fayose asserted that Obi has the right to travel to any part of Nigeria he pleases

According to him, winning the 2027 presidential elections requires a more aggressive and confrontational approach.

“I am highly disappointed in Mr Peter Obi today. Why will he leave Benue State for Plateau State without accomplishing his mission? My leader, you are a Nigerian; you have the right to travel anywhere.

“How are we going to take the government from Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC?

“If they bring thugs, we bring our own thugs. Thugs for thugs, fire for fire, trouble for trouble. If we are playing this gentleman’s game, we’re going to lose our election.

“I’m very sad that you left Benue. Other state governors will want to do it to you because they know you are gentle,” he lamented.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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