Peter Obi Blockade Was Govt Sponsored – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the obstruction the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, encountered during his visit to Benue State was sponsored by the government.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time, following reports that Obi was prevented from accessing the Yelwata Internally Displaced Persons camp.

The AAC candidate described the development as politically motivated, alleging that government interests were behind the attempt to prevent Obi from reaching the camp.

Tension had earlier erupted in Benue after suspected thugs allegedly barricaded a road as Obi and members of his entourage arrived in the state.

Obi’s media aide, Esther Umoh, said the incident occurred along Boko Road, close to the Nigerian Air Force Base.

Umoh alleged that those responsible for the blockade intended to prevent the former Anambra State governor from proceeding further into the state.

She subsequently shared footage purportedly showing the obstruction, while another video showed some individuals running after vehicles believed to be part of Obi’s convoy.

Sowore, in his reaction, said, “You need no one to tell you Peter Obi blockade in Yelwata was government-sponsored.

“It was written all over the crowd, the way they conducted themselves, and the body language of the security agencies hanging around.

“The fact that, since the activity took place, we have not heard officially from the police force that they were part of the plan to prevent him from entering Yelwata, and it’s a shame.

“My position is that nobody should be prevented from going anywhere in Nigeria, even when we are not experiencing elections.

“Every Nigerian must be equally granted the opportunity to go wherever they want to campaign. Even when they don’t want to campaign, they have the right to go anywhere in Nigeria.”