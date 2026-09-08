Tinubu’s Govt Should Be Held Responsible If Anything Happens To Peter Obi – Kenneth Okonkwo

The campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said President Bola Tinubu’s government should be held responsible if anything happens to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi or any prominent opposition member.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this remark while reacting to the attack on Peter Obi’s convoy during his visit to Benue State.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Okonkwo said the obstruction of Peter Obi’s movement in Benue State is an affront to his freedom of movement and should be condemned by all Nigerians.

According to Okonkwo, there should be no place for intimidation and political violence in the country’s democracy.

He said, “The violent obstruction of the movement of @PeterObi in Benue State is an affront to his freedom of movement and should be deprecated by all Nigerians. There should be no place for intimidation and political violence in our democracy. We may disagree in our policies and programmes but we must be united that no Nigerian should be denied his fundamental human rights. The government of @officialABAT should be held responsible if anything happens to @PeterObi or any other opposition parties leaders or prominent members.”