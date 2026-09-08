What Are Nigerians Saying? – Mohammed Idris Reveals Tinubu’s First Question During Meetings

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Bola Tinubu takes the feedback of Nigerians on government policies seriously.

According to him, the President considers the feedback before making necessary policy adjustments.

Naija News reports that Idris stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the ministry by a delegation from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) led by its Director-General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo.

He said this approach demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to engaging with Nigerians and addressing their concerns as his administration rolls out its policies.

“Whenever I sit with him, the first question he asks is: ‘What are Nigerians saying?’” the minister said.

He elaborated that the President’s attentiveness to public opinion signifies that governance is a dynamic process, allowing for modifications when necessary.

“He is not merely a president who disseminates information or announces policy decisions. He also seeks to understand what Nigerians think,” Idris further stated.

The minister indicated that his ministry thus operates a bidirectional communication system, transmitting government decisions to the populace while also bringing their perspectives back to the government.

He added that the renewed emphasis on national orientation has further enhanced the government’s capacity to grasp public sentiment at the grassroots level.