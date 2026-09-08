Why I Dumped Peter Obi For Tinubu In 2027 – Ortom

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom said his support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is a deliberate political decision.

According to him, he publicly declared his support for Tinubu in 2027 when his former G5 colleague, Nyesom Wike, was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that Ortom spoke during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday.

He said he has no regrets about his decision to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former governor recalled that he supported Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election but changed his position after Tinubu emerged as president.

Ortom said, “I made a statement, and I have no regret making that statement, that 2027 some of us will support Tinubu to win.

“In 2023, I supported Obi. When Nigerians spoke, and President Tinubu was president, I said, ‘If you can’t beat them, you join them.”

On the 2027 Benue governorship election, Ortom criticised Governor Alia’s administration, accusing it of failing to uphold the rule of law and of targeting political opponents.

He also alleged that local government autonomy was not being implemented in the state and claimed that there had been no stakeholders’ meeting across party lines since Alia assumed office.

Ortom further alleged that the governor had failed to return 23 government vehicles despite a court judgment directing their return. He said the vehicles had been legitimately allocated to him and other former government officials at the end of their tenure.