Ortom Addresses Allegation Of Plotting To Replace PDP Guber Candidate

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has denied claims that he and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are plotting to replace the party’s 2027 governorship candidate in the state, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Pius Akutah.

Naija News reports that Ortom made the clarification statement issued on Friday by his Media Assistant, Zege Paul Terhide.

He described the social media report as mischievous, misleading and a deliberate distortion of facts.

He explained that the meeting in question involved himself, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, and the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Aondoakaa, alongside prominent Benue stakeholders, including Chief Simon Shango, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, Dr. Pius Akutah, Engr. Emmanuel Ameh and Dr Matthias Byuan.

Ortom said the gathering formed part of ongoing consultations aimed at building a broad strategic alliance of Benue stakeholders in the overall interest of the state and not to discuss any change in the party’s governorship ticket.

He stressed that at no point during the meeting was the issue of replacing Aondoakaa raised, considered or included on the agenda, describing claims to the contrary as political mischief intended to mislead the public.

The former governor reaffirmed that Aondoakaa remains the duly nominated PDP governorship candidate for the 2027 election, adding that the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice enjoys the confidence and full support of the party’s leadership.

He expressed confidence in Aondoakaa’s experience, competence and capacity to tackle Benue’s security and economic challenges and provide purposeful leadership if elected.

Ortom warned those spreading what he described as fabricated reports to desist from disseminating false information capable of creating confusion among party members and the public.

He urged PDP members, supporters and the people of Benue State to disregard the report, insisting that no amount of misinformation would derail the party’s efforts to build a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 governorship election.