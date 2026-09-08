Sometimes We Argue – Ortom Opens Up On Relationship With Wike

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has dismissed speculations about a fallout between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He explained that while he has some disagreements with the Minister, they still maintain a close relationship.

Naija News reports that Ortom made the remarks during an appearance on Arise Television morning show on Tuesday.

“Sometimes we argue. I, Samuel Ortom, remain committed to the FCT Minister.

“I remain committed to our national leader, Nyesom Wike,” he said.

Ortom was one of the key members of the G5 Governors, also known as the Integrity Group, which emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections

The group comprised Wike, Ortom, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and former governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa, has denied claims that he had an agreement with Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume and former governor Samuel Ortom to support the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Aondoakaa was responding to claims by a group called the International Centre for Transparency Nigeria (ICTN) that he had a pact with Ortom and Akume to work for Atiku’s presidency.

Speaking in a statement, the governorship candidate described ICTN as a faceless group, stressing that no such meeting, agreement, negotiatio,n or political arrangementexisted involvinghimf and the other leader,s as alleged.

Aondoakaa said, “The report is built entirely on unverified allegations; the attempt to portray him as a political bridge between Chief Ortom, Senator Akume and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not only false but devoid of any factual foundation.

“Those making the allegation have failed to provide a single piece of evidence showing where such an arrangement was discussed, when it was reached or what role he supposedly played in it.

“The attempt to drag the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, into the concoction also does nothing to make the story more credible. Mentioning prominent names cannot transform fiction into fact.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there has been no meeting or arrangement involving Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, Chief Samuel Ortom and Senator George Akume to work for the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. No such arrangement exists.”