I Have No Arrangement With Ortom, Akume To Work For Atiku’s Presidency – Aondoakaa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa, has denied claims that he had an agreement with Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume and former governor Samuel Ortom to support the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Aondoakaa was responding to claims by a group called International Centre for Transparency Nigeria (ICTN) that he had a pact with Ortom and Akume to work for Atiku’s presidency.

Speaking via a statement, the governorship candidate described ICTN as a faceless group, stressing that there was no such meeting, agreement, negotiation or political arrangement involving himself and the other leaders as alleged.

Aondoakaa said, “The report is built entirely on unverified allegations; the attempt to portray him as a political bridge between Chief Ortom, Senator Akume and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not only false but devoid of any factual foundation.

“Those making the allegation have failed to provide a single piece of evidence showing where such an arrangement was discussed, when it was reached or what role he supposedly played in it.

“The attempt to drag the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, into the concoction also does nothing to make the story more credible. Mentioning prominent names cannot transform fiction into fact.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there has been no meeting or arrangement involving Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, Chief Samuel Ortom and Senator George Akume to work for the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. No such arrangement exists.”