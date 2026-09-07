2027 Presidential Election Will Be An Easy Ride For Tinubu – Says Wike’s Aide, Olayinka

The spokesman for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu will face a much easier battle in the 2027 presidential election than he did in 2023.

Olayinka said Tinubu’s political alliances and what he described as his performance in office had put the president in a stronger position ahead of the next election.

Speaking on TVC Breakfast on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain noted that Tinubu had succeeded in bringing some influential opposition politicians closer to his administration.

According to him, the development had weakened the opposition and made the 2027 presidential contest less difficult for Tinubu.

“The reason this election of 2027 will be a one-way election is because of the performance of the president in terms of national development and his performance in terms of politics, because this election is going to be the easiest,” Olayinka said.

“It will be much easier for the president than the 2023 election. That is a fact that most people are not willing to accept.”

Olayinka also noted that his principal, Wike, who remains a member of the PDP, has continued to work with the Tinubu administration.

He said Wike could have played a major role in mobilizing support for the PDP ahead of 2027 if he had not chosen to work with Tinubu.

“If Wike was not working with the president, probably he would have been galvanizing more support for the PDP. Now he is not. The president has been able to bring him and other people to himself,” he said.

The PDP chieftain also highlighted the possible impact of different opposition politicians backing separate presidential candidates in 2027.

“Imagine Alex Otti also pushing Labour Party presidential candidate. Imagine Adeleke pushing Accord Party presidential candidate. Imagine Wike is pushing that of PDP,” he said.

Olayinka argued that Tinubu’s decision to work with politicians from different political parties had made both governance and political mobilization easier for him, Naija News reports.

“By being open, by bringing people to himself, he (Tinubu) has been able to make governance easier. He has also been able to make politics easier for himself,” Olayinka said.

He also called on Nigerians to recognize Wike’s support for Tinubu, despite the FCT minister still being a member of the opposition PDP.