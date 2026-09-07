2027: ‘I’m Not Going To Blame Tinubu If I Become President’ – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has vowed not to blame President Bola Tinubu for his mistakes if he succeeds him as President in 2027.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, said he knows the mistakes Tinubu’s administration has made.

According to Adebayo, whoever comes into power after Tinubu must accept both the achievements and liabilities.

He said, “When I become President by God’s grace, I’m not going to blame President Tinubu.

“Once I take the oath of office, I am now inheriting everything that the President before me has done.

“Because if I’m going to go and enter a State House that wasn’t built by me, drive on a road that wasn’t built by me, and go and do convocation in universities that were not established by me, it means that the incumbent before me left some assets and if he left some liabilities also, I have to know.”

Meanwhile, Adebayo has warned that Nigeria’s democracy could be in danger if what he described as President Tinubu’s ‘dictatorship’ continues.

Adebayo raised the alarm while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Wednesday, where he discussed the state of the nation and the challenges confronting the country.

According to him, issues such as the fuel subsidy are not at the heart of Nigeria’s current problems, arguing that the survival of democracy should be the major concern.

Adebayo said the country could lose its democratic system if Nigerians cannot guarantee free, fair, and credible elections.

He also blamed growing voter apathy on the failure of political actors to present Nigerians with a convincing alternative and a clear vision of what the country could become.