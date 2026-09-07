2027: Sam Amadi Backs Tinubu, Atiku’s Scrutiny Of Each Other’s Records

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said there is nothing wrong with political candidates scrutinising one another’s political records.

He argued that it is not inappropriate for President Bola Tinubu and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to examine each other’s criminal or public service histories.

Naija News reports that Atiku has levelled multiple accusations against Tinubu, including claims that the president is approximately 90 years old.

He also employed a lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, which is currently pushing for the release of documents concerning Tinubu’s alleged drug case.

The Tinubu administration has also recently revived longstanding corruption allegations against Atiku, particularly from his tenure as the country’s vice president.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News, Amadi said there is nothing inappropriate about Tinubu and Atiku examining each other’s criminal or public service records, emphasising that this is a fundamental aspect of politics.

He said, “We shouldn’t over-sanitise politics in a way that prevents us from talking about policies. Politicians don’t operate in isolation.

“Leadership outcomes are not simply a function of policies; they are first a function of character and competence, and then policy. Even the best policy will fail under corrupt and incompetent leadership.”