Trump Is Behind My Plan To Return Fuel Subsidy – Atiku

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that United States President Donald Trump supports his proposal to restore fuel subsidy in Nigeria if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the claim in a statement by his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu tagged, ‘Atiku boasts of stakeholders, Trump support on fuel subsidy’.

The former vice president said his proposed approach would focus on supporting local production and refining while making fuel more affordable for Nigerians.

Atiku revealed that his plan would involve government support for locally produced petroleum products rather than relying heavily on imported fuel.

According to him, increasing domestic production and supply would help reduce pressure on consumers and make it possible for Nigerians to benefit from lower prices at filling stations.

He said: “This is why my Production Subsidy is about putting money back into people’s pockets. Support what we produce and refine here, increase supply, monitor the price and make sure Nigerians feel the benefit at the pump.

“CORAN is saying support domestic production. America understands the importance of supporting strategic energy production. Trump supports the fuel subsidy return.

“Yet Tinubu attacks relief for ordinary Nigerians while his government understands perfectly well how to grant waivers, incentives and concessions to multinational oil companies and businesses close to his administration.

So why does intervention suddenly become bad economics when ordinary Nigerians are meant to benefit?”