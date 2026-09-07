Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 7th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 7th September, 2026.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu might be arrested or restricted if he visits the United States.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim was addressing renewed discussions over allegations relating to Tinubu’s past in the United States and claims that he could face legal action during his planned participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking via a statement, Ibrahim said the Nigerian Mission to the UN had not received any communication from the United States government indicating that Tinubu would be subjected to restrictions during the General Assembly.

Ibrahim stated that the protections enjoyed by representatives of UN member states are provided for under Section 11 of the 1947 UN-US Headquarters Agreement.

According to him, the agreement protects representatives of member states and their families from impediments while travelling to and from the UN headquarters district.

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Governor Seyi Makinde will account for all public funds spent on his presidential ambition.

Naija News reports that tha Oyo APC, made this known in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Sadare.

The party said Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), does not possess the personal quality, experience and strategy to be the next President in 2027.

While describing Makinde’s presidential ambition as a mere charade, the APC said the Governor will be asked to account for all the state resources spent on his presidential ambition.

Labour Party former Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that he advised the former Anambra State governor against joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made this known during an interview on MIC ON Podcast.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he had concerns about Obi’s decision to move away from the political arrangement he was previously associated with and warned him that the ADC was not the right platform for his political ambitions.

He recalled meeting Obi at the Yar’Adua Centre before the former governor proceeded with the move.

Baba-Ahmed said he deliberately sought a private conversation with Obi so he could explain his concerns and give him his personal advice.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a convicted cocaine trafficker who disguised himself as a herbal tea merchant.

Naija News reports that the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, 1.2kg cocaine consignment was concealed in phone chargers and destined for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a courier company in Lagos on 31st July 2026.

Operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) in NDLEA successfully tracked the mastermind through painstaking intelligence-led operations.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu was arrested in a sting operation at Article Market, opposite Trade Fair Market, Ojo area of Lagos, on Friday 4th September 2026 while posing as a herbal tea businessman.

In his statement, he admitted being the mastermind of some illicit drug shipments in the past while stating that he discarded his telephone SIM card once he learnt his latest consignment had been intercepted by the NDLEA.

Further investigation revealed the suspect is no stranger to the Agency: he was first arrested in 2011 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos after ingesting 900grams of cocaine and 130grams of heroin in an attempt to fly to Austria under the name Dunu Chukwuyenre Enoch. He was prosecuted for the crime, convicted and sentenced to five years in jail. He thereafter changed his name to Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu and returned to the criminal trade.

Former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has described the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt government Nigeria has ever experienced.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed shared his reservations during an appearance on MIC On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye.

He argued that corruption was mostly responsible for the failure of Buhari’s administration.

“Why did Buhari fail so spectacularly? It’s because of corruption, I’m sorry. May his soul rest in peace. All of us are on that journey, and we’ll go and account for what we did.

“There has never been a corrupt government like Buhari’s government, and immoral government like Buhari’s government,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed equally linked his criticism of Buhari to the 2023 presidential election, accusing the former administration of failing to deliver on its promise of conducting credible polls.

He noted that while Buhari had promised that the 2023 election would be free and fair, events surrounding the transmission and collation of results did not meet that expectation.

Professor Tunji Ogunyemi of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has berated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his pledge to return the fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Professor Ogunyemi, while speaking on the Open Forum 360 podcast with Dare Adekanmbi, said 15 states in the northern part of Nigeria will collapse within three months if the subsidy is returned.

The public affairs analyst emphasised that only four states can survive without federal allocation, stressing that Atiku’s promise will lead to four major disabilities in the country.

Professor Ogunyemi further urged the former vice-president to clarify the implications of his policy proposal and stop playing to the gallery.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has warned men against becoming dependent on their wives for financial support.

Naija News reports that the thespian said such a situation could become deeply troubling for a man.

Edochie gave the warning while speaking with content creator, Bae U Barbie’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Edochie went further by commenting on marriage proposals.

He questioned the practice of men getting down on one knee to present engagement rings to women, saying he sees the act as more than a romantic gesture.

According to the actor, kneeling before a woman while proposing could be interpreted as the man giving up his position as head of the family before the marriage even begins.

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, better known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has expressed regret about publicising her romantic relationship with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo.

Naija News reports that Sindodo, during an interview with Oyinmomo TV on YouTube, said sometimes it is better to keep things private.

When asked about what led to their breakup, Sindodo said it is a long story, and she would rather not speak about it.

According to the movie star, announcing the relationship online was not worth it.

Defending her decision, Sindodo said MC Oluomo was kind-hearted and treated her nicely, which is why she publicised his name.

9. Arteta Predicts Title Race For This Season

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has predicted that this season’s Premier League title race will be “super hard”.

Arteta was reacting to his team’s 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners fought back after conceding early to take maximum points thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

The result keeps them joint-top of the table with Manchester City, who are ahead by goals scored.

Arteta expressed his delight over the “big win” against their London rivals.

He said: “It’s a big win for us and it helps because the league will be super hard this season.

“Tonight we see we are capable of performing at a higher level than the one in last season.”

10. LaLiga: Barcelona Go Two Points Clear, Real Madrid In Third Place

Barcelona have opened a two-point gap at the top of LaLiga table following their 5-0 thumping of Valencia on Sunday.

The Spanish champions watched on Saturday as their rivals Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Real Betis.

Madrid’s defeat presented Barca with an early chance to establish an advantage in the title race.

It was an opportunity that Hansi Flick’s men took with both hands.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute, before Fermin Lopez made it 2-0 before the break.

In the second half, Raphinha, Pedri and Yamal got on the scoresheet as Barcelona ran riot at the Mestalla.

Barcelona now have 12 points after four fixtures, with Alaves in second place on 10 points.

Real Madrid sit in third position with nine points.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.