’15 Northern States Will Collapse Within Three Months’ – Ogunyemi Hits Atiku Over Subsidy Return Promise

Professor Tunji Ogunyemi of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has berated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his pledge to return the fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Professor Ogunyemi, while speaking on the Open Forum 360 podcast with Dare Adekanmbi, said 15 states in the northern part of Nigeria will collapse within three months if the subsidy is returned.

The public affairs analyst emphasised that only four states can survive without federal allocation, stressing that Atiku’s promise will lead to four major disabilities in the country.

Professor Ogunyemi further urged the former vice-president to clarify the implications of his policy proposal and stop playing to the gallery.

He said, “I think it is calamitous, to say the least, if we reverse the subsidy regime in Nigeria in favour of returning the subsidies. It will lead to four disabilities. The first is that there will be reduced accrual to the Federation Account.

“The Federation Account is the jugular of more than 30 states in the federation. Only about four states in Nigeria can survive without the Federation Account.

“So if you now say reduce the accrual from the federal account, I tell you more than about 15 states in the north will collapse. They will collapse within three months.

“The second is that states will return to a regime of incapacity to pay salaries, let alone pensions. That is consumption expenditure.

“You reduce the revenue in that respect, you will see a situation in which government will not be able to support its minimum expenditure, let alone go for capital expenditure.

“The fourth and the final one is that Nigeria will not be able to meet its debt obligations.

“I think it is playing to the gallery, with due respect to him. He should be a little less opaque about his policy.

“You don’t want to get political support through votes or more votes by wanting to cut the jugular of your country.”