You’d Like To Take Poison And Die – Pete Edochie Warns Men Against Depending On Wives

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has warned men against becoming dependent on their wives for financial support.

Naija News reports that the thespian said such a situation could become deeply troubling for a man.

Edochie gave the warning while speaking with content creator, Bae U Barbie’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Edochie went further by commenting on marriage proposals.

He questioned the practice of men getting down on one knee to present engagement rings to women, saying he sees the act as more than a romantic gesture.

According to the actor, kneeling before a woman while proposing could be interpreted as the man giving up his position as head of the family before the marriage even begins.

He said: “Don’t pray for your wife to feed you. If you get into such a situation, you’d like to take poison and die. If you step down on your knee and you offer a woman a ring, you are conceding headship of the family to that woman.

“I will not take it back. Have you ever asked yourself why marriages don’t last in Western countries? Oh yeah, but that’s the reason. So, if your wife decides to divorce you, she’s entitled to maybe half or 75 per cent of what you have.”