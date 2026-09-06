Why Awolowo Is My Favourite Nigerian Politician – Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has said his favourite Nigerian politician is the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He explained that Awolowo stands out amongst others because of his vision and developmental initiatives.

Naija News reports that the thespian spoke during an interview with Isbae U on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast.

He shared his admiration for the Yoruba people and reflected on his long acting career.

“I love the Yorubas a lot, one of my sons is married to a Yoruba girl,” the veteran actor said.

Although he said he was not interested in politics, Edochie singled out Awolowo as the politician he admired most.

“I am not into politics, but if you asked me who is my favourite politician, I will tell you it is Awolowo. There is a reason for it,” he said.

According to Edochie, Awolowo stood out because of his ability to clearly explain his plans, including how he intended to fund them.

“Awolowo will tell you, ‘I am going to build this thing, it will cost this amount, and this is where I will get it.’ There have been no politician to achieve that,” he said.

Edochie credited Awolowo with introducing several initiatives that were previously unavailable in Nigeria, including television and free primary education.

“Awolowo introduced so many things in Nigeria that were not there previously. He brought television to Nigeria in 1959, and we in the East started using TV in 1960. He also introduced free primary education,” he said.

The actor expressed regret that Awolowo never became president of Nigeria.

“Regrettably, he never became president,” Pete Edochie added.