‘I Regret Announcing My Relationship With MC Oluomo’ – Nollywood Actress, Sikiratu Sindodo

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, better known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has expressed regret about publicising her romantic relationship with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo.

Naija News reports that Sindodo, during an interview with Oyinmomo TV on YouTube, said sometimes it is better to keep things private.

When asked about what led to their breakup, Sindodo said it is a long story, and she would rather not speak about it.

She said, “It’s a long story, and I’d rather not go into it”.

According to the movie star, announcing the relationship online was not worth it.

Defending her decision, Sindodo said MC Oluomo was kind-hearted and treated her nicely, which is why she publicised his name.

She added, “Normal, if you’re married to someone, people will eventually know. Back then, I didn’t care and I didn’t see any reason to hide it.

“Sometimes, it’s better to keep things private. I envy my colleagues who kept their affairs out of the public eye. I regret announcing my relationship with Alhaji MC Oluomo. It wasn’t worth it. He was very good to me and treated me well, which is why I published his name. But I shouldn’t have.”