Video: The Only Married Man I Have Dated Is MC Oluomo – Ehi Ogbebor

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has addressed allegations that she ‘snatches’ other women’s husbands.

She explained that the only married man she has ever dated is National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executive Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, adding that his religion allows him to have more than one wife.

Naija News reports that Ogbebor stated this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

She dared any woman to come forward and accuse her of snatching her husband.

She said, ‘’MC Oluomo is one of my best friends. Ayinde, as I call him, is the only man I can say I did date as a married man but he is muslims’.

“Contrary to what people think, I do not snatch people’s husbands. I am waiting for a wife to come forward and say how I snatched her husband.”

Reflecting on her past, Ehi revealed that she has been married twice, with her first marriage at the young age of 18.

However, she revealed that she was forced to flee the union due to her ex-husband’s alleged involvement in diabolical practices, as well as severe physical and financial abuse.

The businesswoman added that her ‘beauty and wealth ‘were not enough to save her two failed marriages.

‘’I ran from marriage because of Juju. I married someone I didn’t know. I actually think the marriage was nonsense.

“There was a day he beat me so bad, I woke up, and he was pouring olive oil in my mouth,’’ she said.

The mum of three alleged that her first husband beat her when she was pregnant.