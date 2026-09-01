Nollywood Actress, Atinuke Kareem Is Dead

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Atinuke Remilekun Kareem, popularly known as Atinuke Kareem, has died after a long battle with breast cancer.

Naija News reports that Atinuke died barely four months after asking the public for financial help.

Announcing the demise, the President of the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Owolabi Ajasa, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed financially toward the late actress’s treatment.

The statement shared by Owolabi read, “We sincerely appreciate everyone who contributed financially, offered prayers, encouragement, and support towards the treatment of our dear colleague, ATINUKE REMILEKUN KAREEM.

“Your kindness and sacrifice during her difficult moment meant so much to her family and all of us. We are deeply grateful. Sadly, despite all our efforts and prayers, Atinuke has passed on and answered the final call.

“We cannot question the Almighty God. We can only submit to His will and pray that He grants her eternal rest and gives her family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear this painful lost..

“Thank you all for standing with her. May God bless you abundantly.

“REST IN PEACE, ATINUKE REMILEKUN KAREEM.”