‘I’m Going Through Severe Pain’ – Veteran Nollywood Actress Cries Out Over Battle With Cervical Cancer

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotunde Ogundimu, has appealed to the public for help following her battle with cervical cancer.

Naija News reports that Omotunde, during an interview with her colleague, Biola Adebayo, on the Talk to B podcast, said she has been going through severe pain since 2025.

The thespian said her children have exhausted their income on her, noting they no longer care for themselves.

While alleging that she had been sidelined in Nollywood, Omotunde solicited financial help from the public and sought forgiveness from anyone she may have offended in the movie industry.

She said, “I’m going through severe pain. I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. I don’t know where I got it from. I don’t look for people’s trouble; I’m an easy-going person.

“I have reached out to some people who have been of help. My children have also spent all they have. My children are now exhausting their income on me. They can no longer care for themselves, but I thank God for blessing me with my children. I had refused to seek help from the public, but as it is now, I don’t have any option other than to do it.

“I know people will bully me and some will help me. I just have to cry out for help so that I can survive this deadly disease because I don’t have anything left. Nigerians, please have mercy on me. I just want to be healed. The pain is severe. I’m a single mother of three. I’m a widow. I lost my husband in 2012.

“I don’t usually get jobs. I have called my colleagues in the industry to beg them for movie roles, but none of them did. Please, if I offended anyone in the industry, please forgive me. I use God to beg you. I beg you in the name of this profession to please forgive me if there’s anyone that I offended because it wasn’t like this before. I have been doing this job for 35 years.”