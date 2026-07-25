‘You Will Have To Start Sleeping With Actors Before Getting To The Top’ – Nollywood Actress, Regina Chukwu

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba genre, Regina Chukwu, has claimed that the English movie industry was strictly sex for role.

Naija News reports that Regina made this known during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, while sharing her experience with the industry before finally choosing to stick to the Yoruba sector.

According to the movie star, an actress will have to start sleeping with actors and producers before hitting the limelight.

Narrating several audition attempts, Regina stated that the English genre of the Nigerian movie industry is not as accommodating as the Yoruba sector.

Regina Chukwu further explained how her inability to act in both industries has limited her popularity.

She said, “There’s a place we normally go for auditions at Surulere, Winnings Hotel. That was where those actors used to be, including Genevieve and co. We were all sitting at Winnings Hotel and I tried auditioning several times but they are not as accommodating as Yorubas.

“Despite the fact that I’m Igbo by tribe. You will have to start sleeping with them before getting to the top, starting from their generator guys. Lots of fake scripts to lure you into sexual intimacy. They are not accommodating. It is easier for me to relate with the Yorubas, maybe it’s because I was born and grew among the Yorubas all my life. For the English industry, it was strictly sex for role. They won’t hide it from you. I’m well known in Lagos and other South West States, but they don’t know me in my state as an actor. Enugu is a place that if I enter today, nobody will say hi I know you.”