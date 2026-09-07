Nollywood Actress, Nimmy Ferrari Is Dead

Nollywood actress cum social media influencer, Nimmy Ferrari, has died a few days before her housewarming party.

Naija News reports that Nimmy’s colleague, Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, broke the news on Instagram.

She wrote: “Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well.”

According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, Nimmy underwent fibroid surgery but developed complications that led to her demise.

However, the family is yet to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding Nimmy’s death at the time of filing this report.

Nimmy had recently completed the construction of her house and was preparing to host a housewarming celebration in the coming days.

Videos circulating online showed a large crowd gathered at the new house, as workers dug Nimmy’s grave on the compound in preparation for her burial.

See the video below:

In other news, Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has dismissed reports claiming that she died or was involved in an accident, assuring her fans that she is alive and safe.

Kadiri addressed the reports on her Instagram page after discovering that several social media accounts had been created and were being used to spread the false information about her death.

The actress said she woke up to discover that about seven to eight accounts were circulating content claiming that something tragic had happened to her.

She urged her followers and members of the public who come across the posts to report the accounts responsible for spreading the rumour.