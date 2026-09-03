‘It’s The Fastest Way To Ruin A Child’s Life’ – Patience Ozokwor Warns Parents Against Shielding Children From Struggle 

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has criticised parents who completely shield their children from hardship and hard work.

Naija News reports that Ozokwor, speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Femi Baba, said that the fastest way to ruin a child’s life is by preventing them from experiencing hardship or working hard.

The thespian, also known as Mama G, also recalled evicting her son from home so he could go out and make a living for himself.

Ozokwor explained that because she raised her children with discipline and hard work, they were doing well.

According to the movie star, parents should not deny their children the experience of struggle and hard work out of love.

She said, “The fastest way to ruin a child’s life is to say you don’t want them to suffer the way you did.

“When you’re gone, they may start fighting over your property. I told my son, ‘My house isn’t yours. Go and work for your own.’”

Meanwhile, Ozokwor recently shared details about her early marriage and the challenges she faced as a young bride.

She revealed she was married at 19, a time when she was not ready for the responsibilities that came with marriage.

In an interview with media personality Isbae U, she described those early years as difficult, but said that her children eventually became a source of happiness and purpose in her life.

Mama G also spoke about how life does not always go according to plan, and how people sometimes discover meaning in experiences that were once painful.

She reflected on the changes in her perspective over the years, noting that focusing on the positive aspects of her journey helped her find fulfilment.

She also expressed gratitude for her current life, highlighting the role her children and family play in shaping her happiness.