God Gave Me That Niche – Mama G Explains Her Witch Roles

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has explained why she has often been cast as a witch, wicked woman or other villainous character in Nigerian movies.

Naija News reports that the actress spoke about her long career during a live interview with content creator Carter Efe on Monday.

Ozokwo said her repeated portrayal of troublesome and evil characters was not something she deliberately forced on herself.

She believes the type of roles she became known for was part of the talent and opportunity given to her.

The actress explained that she accepted such roles because they allowed her to bring out different sides of her acting ability.

According to her, playing a villain does not mean she supports the behaviour of the characters she portrays.

She said she personally dislikes evil, injustice, war and conflict, but when such characters are given to her, she puts effort into making the performances convincing and meaningful.

She stated: “I think God gave me that niche. I hate every ill because I don’t like injustice, war, and rancour. If you are taking part in any of them, you have to be careful and know the end thereof, for the end justifies the means. Know what will happen to you if you live a terrible life, and know what you will gain if you are a good person.”