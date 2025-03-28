Some Pastors Were Unhappy With Me When I Sang ‘National MoiMoi’ – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has reflected on her journey in the film industry, revealing that she initially dreamed of becoming a singer.

Naija News reports that the movie star in a recent interview on ‘Life Unscripted Podcast’, said managing stardom is far more complicated than becoming a star, as it requires remembering and staying connected with everyone, from fans to colleagues.

Ozokwor emphasised the importance of combining passion and talent to achieve success.

Speaking about her hit song “National Moimoi”, which gained widespread recognition, even taking her on tour across America, Patience Ozokwor said many pastors were unhappy with her when she sang the song.

She said: “Managing stardom is more difficult than becoming a star. For you to be able to maintain stardom, you have to remember everybody on the street.

“There’s passion for what you’re doing, there’s talent that goes with passion. If there’s passion and there’s no talent, you’ll work hard but won’t achieve much but when there’s talent and there’s passion, they go together Pari passu.

“When I was small, I thought I was going to sing, because I love singing, I loved to be in the choir. But it turned out to be movie. My song ‘National Moimoi’ took me around the whole of America. Some pastors were not even happy with me when I sang it.”