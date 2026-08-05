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Popular Nollywood Actress Is Dead

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actress, Temitope Osoba
Nollywood Actress, Temitope Osoba

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, with actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, confirming her death on Instagram on Wednesday.
  • Nollywood actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, said Temitope Osoba died on Tuesday evening, writing that he could not sleep and remembered their good times together.
  • Temitope Osoba had earlier sought financial help for a second surgery in November 2024, and she also said cancer nearly stopped her from conceiving.

Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Naija News reports that the demise comes barely two years after Osoba solicited financial assistance for her second surgery in November 2024.

Announcing the tragic news on Wednesday, Nollywood actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, in a post via his Instagram page, disclosed that Temitope died on Tuesday evening.

He wrote, “Couldn’t sleep since last night it’s well rest in peace my dearest sister Temitope Osoba we had amazing time and good memories together till we meet again. I really dunno what to say mehn gosh.”

Recall that Temitope Osoba opened up about how cancer almost prevented her from conceiving.

The thespian, in an interview on Oyinmomo TV, disclosed that she underwent a series of tests to confirm the cancer had not spread.

According to Temitope, the doctors had told her she would not be able to conceive for the next five years because of the medications, as it would affect the baby.

She, however, said she rejected the report, held onto her faith, and began praying and fasting over the issue.

She said, “I was told I had cancer and that further tests would be carried out to check how far it had spread. The doctors also said I wouldn’t be able to conceive for the next 5 years because of the medications I’d have to take, as they could affect the baby.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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