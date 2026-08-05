Popular Nollywood Actress Is Dead

Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Naija News reports that the demise comes barely two years after Osoba solicited financial assistance for her second surgery in November 2024.

Announcing the tragic news on Wednesday, Nollywood actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, in a post via his Instagram page, disclosed that Temitope died on Tuesday evening.

He wrote, “Couldn’t sleep since last night it’s well rest in peace my dearest sister Temitope Osoba we had amazing time and good memories together till we meet again. I really dunno what to say mehn gosh.”

Recall that Temitope Osoba opened up about how cancer almost prevented her from conceiving.

The thespian, in an interview on Oyinmomo TV, disclosed that she underwent a series of tests to confirm the cancer had not spread.

According to Temitope, the doctors had told her she would not be able to conceive for the next five years because of the medications, as it would affect the baby.

She, however, said she rejected the report, held onto her faith, and began praying and fasting over the issue.

She said, “I was told I had cancer and that further tests would be carried out to check how far it had spread. The doctors also said I wouldn’t be able to conceive for the next 5 years because of the medications I’d have to take, as they could affect the baby.